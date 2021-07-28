Coolham pupils compete in their own Tokyo 2020 Olympics and explore Japenese culture

Pupils at William Penn School participated in a day of exploring Japanese culture before competing in their very own Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, July 20.

Pupils arrived bright and early, ready for their flight. They received their passports and boarding passes before filing through passport control. Luckily, all pupils were extremely organised and sailed through customs without a hitch.

Children were in the safe hands of pilot, captain Barlow, who successfully journeyed to Japan in record time despite some turbulence. Pupils managed to see the top of Mount Fuji poke through the misty atmosphere, and even spotted some snow monkeys gathering in the distance.

Most importantly, pupils were treated to in-flight refreshments – a smorgasbord of Japanese delicacies. All enjoyed Japanese noodles, rice, sweet biscuits, pancakes with red bean paste, and mandarins – served with a smile by the flight attendants.

After a smooth landing in Tokyo, pupils explored the art of anime, created their own manga character profiles, made flags to fly at the Olympics, and wrote their names in Japanese.