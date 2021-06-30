Conservation morning sees volunteers restart work at Storrington park

The Sandgate Conservation Society carried out a final clean-up of Sandgate Park on Saturday, June 26, following previous work carried out to remove invasive weeds.

The team spent the day digging out small trees that had taken root among the heather which during the coming months of August and September should have quite a show of flowering.

Brian Burns from the society said: “Unfortunately this is unlikely to be the case on Sullington Warren that has suffered greatly from he heather beetle, but we are working on it.

“Conservation mornings are held on Sullington Warren on the second Saturday of every month between 8.30am and noon, and in Sandgate Park on the forth Saturday of the month between 9.30am and noon.

“We should mention that you do not have to be at these excellent venues spot on time, so just pop along when it suits you. If you can only manage an hour, then that’s fine, as we would be very pleased to see you.

“Because of the Covid-19 restrictions it is advisable to check our website for the latest details.”

To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society, who work closely with the National Trust and Horsham District Council, visit www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk or contact Brian Burns on 01903 743001 .