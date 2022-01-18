Christmas toppers help to raise more than £2.500 for charity Horsham Matters

Following on from raising awareness with a topper for COP26 and a poppies topper for Remembrance Day, The group created and displayed 14 Christmas toppers on post boxes around Horsham, which soon gained a notable following on social media.

Due to the popularity of the toppers, Pam Tedder – secretary for Normandy Horsham WI – created a trail so families could cycle or walk a route that would take them past all of the displays, which was taken up by many during the Christmas school holidays.

Pam Tedder said: "We are so pleased to have raised so much with the toppers. The people of Horsham are brilliant."

Unfortunately, their popularity meant that three toppers were removed and although some were recovered, publicity around this led to a day of filming with the BBC and an appearance for the WI ladies on Look South on 14 December.

Horsham Matters has seen an increased demand for its services over the past year and now operates foodbanks from five central Horsham locations and six villages served by its mobile hub.

The roving foodbank was launched earlier this year to provide those living in the more rural areas of the district with access to emergency food as well as offer support services such as budgeting advice.

