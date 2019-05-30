Chance to make your mark in hospice art project

A Southwater artist will be among those helping to create a community art trail this summer.

Artist Susan Tindall is one of many decorating a large heart which will form part of the St Catherine’s Hospice HeART to HeART community art trail. And she is inviting the public to help.

She says people can make their mark by ‘donating’ their thumbprints to a ceramic heart at The Capitol in North Street, Horsham, today (Thursday May 30).

They will be added to her final heart design which will form part of the summer trail.

Susan’s heart, titled ‘Heartfelt - You Touched My Heart’, is a design made up of individual ceramics, the main part of which will be created using ‘thumbprint hearts’.

Susan, who has been creating ceramics for 10 years, formerly worked as a special needs teacher at the QE11 School but turned to art after fibromyalgia made it too difficult to continue teaching.

She bought an old kiln on eBay and took a course in ceramics at West Dean. She says she enjoys all types of art work and her greatest achievement so far is having a painting selected for and sold at The Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

She belongs to three local art groups, having co-ordinated Horsham Artists Open Studios for six years.

For more on the project visit the website at https://www.stch.org.uk/hearttoheart/