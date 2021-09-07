C02 monitors to be installed in West Sussex schools

It is one of the measures the Government is introducing to combat the spread of Covid-19 while aiming to minimise disruption of pupils’ education.

Meanwhile, as pupils returned to their classrooms in West Sussex this week both they, and staff, are being encouraged to undergo on-site lateral flow tests.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The county council is supporting all West Sussex schools to welcome back pupils and staff safely for the new academic year.

Portable CO2 monitors are to be installed in schools this autumn

“This includes regular communications, promoting the latest national advice around hygiene, ventilation and regular testing for staff and secondary-age pupils, and again providing school surgeries throughout the new term for headteachers to raise questions with Public Health and Education colleagues.

“If a school experiences high case numbers of Covid-19, our Public Health and Education teams will work with the regional Public Health England team and may advise a school to temporarily introduce appropriate additional measures.

“We all want this academic year to be less disruptive for everyone and people can support this by continuing to take precautions such as washing their hands regularly, socially distancing where possible, testing regularly and wearing a face covering when in contact with people they don’t usually mix with.

“Parents, carers and pupils can read all the information on schools reopening on our Back to School webpages.”

The spokesperson added: “The Government advice is for schools and colleges to conduct on-site, lateral flow testing for pupils aged 11 and over and for teachers when they return and we are encouraging West Sussex schools to do this.