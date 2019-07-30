Burglars snatch cash and jewellery in Steyning break-ins

Cash and jewellery was stolen when burglars targeted two properties in Steyning last week.

Police say that, in one incident, thieves forced open a window at a house in Church Lane some time between 12.15 and 5pm on July 24.

In a separate incident, burglars got into a property in Roman Road through an open window some time between 11.30am and 1.30pm on the same day.

Burglars also escaped with jewellery when they forced open a lock on the front door of a house in Thornden, Cowfold.

Police say that that break-in happened some time between 10am and 7pm on Friday July 26.