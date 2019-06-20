Broadbridge Heath Tesco service ‘closed’ after building damaged

A service at Broadbridge Heath Tesco has been closed after a building was damaged by adverse weather yesterday.

The supermarket has had to close its Click and Collect after the building housing the service was damaged by heavy rain.

Tesco said no-one was hurt in the incident but the service would be closed whilst repairs were carried out.

A spokesperson said: “The Click and Collect station at our Horsham Extra store is currently closed due to damage caused by heavy rain yesterday. We apologise to any customers affected by the closure and we are working hard to carry out repairs and reopen the service as soon as possible. Our Horsham Extra store is otherwise open and serving customers as normal.”