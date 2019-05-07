Broadbridge Heath bypass closes as downgrade begins

A busy road between Horsham and Broadbridge Heath has closed as works continue to downgrade a major route.

The A281 Broadbridge Heath bypass has shut as contractors forge ahead with a £2 million scheme to downgrade the stretch between the Farthings roundabout and the Newbridge roundabout.

West Sussex County Council confirmed the road has closed today (May 7) with works expected to last until the Autumn.

A section of the Billingshurst Road will also be closed between the Newbridge roundabout and Shelley Drive as part of the works.

Plans have been in the pipeline for several years to downgrade the busy stretch between the town and Broadbridge Heath.

The works will see the road split in two at the Tesco roundabout and renamed the C622. Vehicles will no longer be able to drive directly from the Farthings roundabout to the Newbridge roundabout and instead will have to travel to each via the Billingshurst Road or the newly created A264 at Wickhurst Green.

The scheme will also see new pedestrian and cyclist routes created along the stretch and improvements made to both roundabouts.

