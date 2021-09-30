Bollywood dancers to star in Horsham grand gala

The gala, being staged at Horsham Rugby Sports and Social Club in Hammerpond Road on October 29, will also include a grand buffet and live entertainment all evening.

The evening - from 6-11pm - will also feature prize draws and guest speakers.

The gala is being hosted by Tracey Grabowski, who runs the Horsham care company Soft Touch Care, and aims to raise funds for the Royal Mencap Society.

Bollywood dancers will be performing at a charity gala evening in Horsham on October 29

Tickets cost £22.50 with a special price of £10 for healthcare workers and care home residents.