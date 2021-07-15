Big screen Euro treat for Woodgate residents

Residents at Woodgate, Pease Pottage, enjoying the football on Sunday

The screen was installed free of charge for residents on the village green. Aptly named, ‘screen on the green’, it was estimated that just over 80 residents and their families attended the first-ever Woodgate community event.

Damp weather and a disappointing result failed to dampen spirits as Rob Boughton, CEO of Thakeham explained: "This was a spur-of-the-moment decision, yet very much in keeping with our commitment to create a thriving new community here at Woodgate.

"We were delighted with the way that Woodgate residents supported the occasion. If only the match had delivered the result their enthusiasm warranted! We hope that this will be the first of many community activities that help to create a real sense of community identity as more new homes are occupied."

The big screen at Pease Pottage

Residents came equipped with their drinks, deck chairs and gazebos, including one resident who brought a gazebo big enough for 22 of their neighbours, ready to cheer alongside their nation.

The popular event coincided with Thakeham sponsoring the Family Experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Several of the residents had enjoyed the festivities there before returning home for the big match.

The Woodgate development is a joint venture between Thakeham Group and Abri . The 45-hectare site is located off Parish Lane to the south of Crawley and to the east of the Moto Service Station in Pease Pottage. Woodgate includes 619 new homes, a community-owned shop and a coffee shop, owned by the community for the community in collaboration with the Plunkett Foundation.

A community centre, parks, flower meadows and a pavilion complete the heart of the community. The development will also provide a home for locally-based charity, St Catherine’s Hospice. More information about Woodgate, including infrastructure and the wide-range of community facilities, is available at www.mywoodgate.co.uk