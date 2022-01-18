Big Garden Bird Watch Horsham Park event

The Friends of Horsham Park are organising the event to coincide with the RSPB Big Garden bird watch from Friday, January 28 to Sunday, January 30.

The free event is designed to help children connect with nature through fun activities where they can learn about birds in Horsham Park.

The Friends of Horsham encourage friends and families with children 5-12 to come along. This year, due to COVID, the event is being held outdoors, under the bandstand and a gazebo.

The bird watching event in Horsham Park was a huge success in previous years.

There will be free activities suitable for younger children too such as a bird spotting trail, vote for your favourite bird, a spin wheel and some puzzles to take and complete at home.

Your bird spotting can be added to the records of birds spotted in Horsham Park using the iRecord app.

Friends of Horsham Park Chair Sally Sanderson said: “We’re delighted to be running our Bird Event again after a gap last year due to lockdown. It’s one of our most popular events, with more than 100 people joining it in 2020, most of them families. People have told us they love the combination of getting outdoors with their children, exploring our beautiful Park and learning more about the many species of bird who call it home!”

HDC Parks and Countryside Wardens, Jake Everitt and Jo Glessop, will be leading bird spotting walks for adults and children. Walks will run at 10.00, 10.30, and 11.00 am.

The guided walks have been very popular in the past so to reserve your free place, there will be a maximum of 10 people per walk.

Please book your place here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/birds-in-horsham-park-family-event-tickets-242198812167?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.