Barns Green dad’s London Marathon run raises thousands for vulnerable children

A Barns Green dad proudly crossed the finish line at the London Marathon on Sunday to raise thousands of pounds for vulnerable children and young people.

James Hassett completed the gruelling 26.2 mile course in three hours and 29 minutes in support of The Children’s Society who work with children across the country affected by issues such as mental health, poverty and exploitation.

The 35-year-old, who has so far raised £2,500 via online and offline donations, said: “It feels fantastic to have completed this year’s London Marathon for The Children’s Society.

“Parts of the course were really gruelling but thanks to the cheering crowds and the knowledge that I was helping the charity to support vulnerable children and young people, I was able to keep going through the hardest miles.”

The Children’s Society’s Supporter Engagement Manager, Nina Purdy said: “Completing the London Marathon is a truly outstanding achievement and James’ tremendous efforts will help to make a real difference to the young people we support.

“We want to say a huge thank you to James, and all our wonderful London Marathon runners for taking part and supporting our vital work.”

