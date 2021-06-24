Arundel children learn about the hardships of refugee life during talk

The year-six pupils learned a great deal about the real hardships of life as a child refugee, which consolidated their recent learning focus.

Head teacher Lucy Horne said: “Having read several fiction books about the plight of refugees, it was valuable to hear about the real-life situations that people have to cope with, often suffering great personal loss, and through no fault of their own.

“The next step is to send friendship bracelets to the children’s organiser, who had posted a personal message to the class, and to raise awareness of ways in which we can help support people during such difficult times.

St Philip's Catholic School pupils with Karen Goldsmith

“One of the first things we will be doing is investigating the www.migrateful.org website and hopefully promoting the many multi-cultural cookery classes and recipes available there.