Artwork of Horsham care home resident, 74, showcased in exhibition

Staff at Care UK’s Skylark House, in St Mark’s Lane, treated residents to a special lunch – including canapes which were prepared by the home’s chefs – alongside a glass of bubbly as they admired Anne Hill’s paintings.

Dorota Woloszyn, home manager at Skylark House, said: “We were delighted to showcase Anne’s artistic talents for residents and the team to enjoy.

“It was great to see Anne discussing the paintings and explaining what inspired her and how she begins a new piece. She is an inspiration to many here at Skylark House.

Anna Hill, a resident at Skylark House care home in Horsham, with her artwork during an exhibition held at the home SUS-211008-104434001

“Art is a wonderful way for residents to express their feelings and showcase their artistic flare, and hosting the special gallery was a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together and appreciate Anne’s creative talents.

“The paintings were a great topic of conversation and were admired by both residents and team members alike.

“We regularly encourage residents to take part in therapeutic activities which promote positive wellbeing.

“The whole team look forward to learning more about the wonderful experiences the residents have enjoyed throughout their lives and creating imaginative activities that build on their talents.”

Anne, who has a degree in fine art, continues to paint with watercolours and acrylics, after being first inspired by her favourite artists, Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso, during her childhood.

Taking inspiration from both famous painters, Anne’s art has always featured bold colours since she believes ‘the more vibrant the painting, the more interesting it is to admire’.

Anne’s preferred subject to paint is nature, with trees and flowers often being a focus for her pieces.

To help inspire a new piece of artwork, Anne enjoys revisiting her favourite painting, Vincent Van Gogh’s famous ‘Sunflowers’, where she always comes away having observed something new and different from the masterpiece.

She said: “I love painting, I feel so happy when I’m painting.