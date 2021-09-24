A-list hairdresser Beverly Cobella to visit Horsham salon

Beverly, who appeared on TV’s Lorraine show last year, will be at The Company Hairdressing in Horsham on November 15.

The A-list hairdresser - the first female hairdresser to win British Hairdresser of the Year and receive the MBE - has been a huge inspiration to hairdressers throughout Britain over the past 28 years.

And she continues to inspire hairdressers on a global level.

Beverly Cobella

Horsham’s Company Hairdressing in Middle Street will host Beverly for what they say will be ‘a full day of inspiration and knowledge.’

A spokesperson said: “Not only will we get to hear about her incredibly successful career in the hair industry, and to understand more about her as a person, but also how she’s looking to the future of mentoring and educating a new generation of hairdressers – something The Company Hairdressing aspires to too.”

Beverly has received numerous awards for her inspirational work for shows, seminars, photographic work, TV work, and education.

The spokesperson added: “Beverly’s motto of ‘Knowledge is a gift – a gift that should be shared’ shines through her effortless flair for teaching, inspiring, and raising standards.