8-year-old Pulborough girl donates hair to charity following auntie’s cancer battle

After watching her auntie successfully beat breast cancer last year, eight-year-old Keely Lawson from Pulborough decided to grow her hair and donate it to charity.

The St Marys CE school pupil had two eight-and-a -half inch plaits cut off for The Little Princess Trust, and her hair will now be turned into wigs for children and young people suffering with hair loss due to cancer treatment and other conditions.

Keely has so far raised more than £150 for the cause, and if that wasn’t enough - she also took part in the 5k race for life event in Horsham park last weekend.

Keely’s mum, Shelly Lawson, said: “I am super proud of her.

“Every donation will help. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/keelys-little-princess-trust

