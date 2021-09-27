7 photos show fun at Horsham school’s first ever festival

Kingslea Primary School opened its field to families for the first time in more than a year for the first Kingslea Fest.

The festival brought families together to enjoy live music and dance from local artists including Taygan Paxton, Jodie Munday, Upbeat Dance Company and headline act Artaca - Horsham Battle of the Bands 2020 winner.

Children from the school also took to the stage, wowing everyone with musical and poetry performances.

Alongside the on-stage performances, there were craft activities for young festival-goers including face painting and organza wings.

Alice Hall, co-chairman of Klass, Kingslea’s PTA, said: “We planned this event to bring our school community together, and to help raise money for the school. “It’s been an absolute joy to see families enjoying the music and having fun in the sun.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and especially our families for such a wonderful day.”

The event was sponsored by Brock Taylor, GreenBuild, Howdens and QM Studios.

