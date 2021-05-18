100-mile cycle fundraiser completed by Horsham youngsters

The youngsters took to their bikes in April for the fundraiser, with some of them managing to cycle beyond the 100-mile target.

4TheYouth run generic youth club sessions for young people aged eight to 16, volunteering opportunities for young people aged 14 to 18, and work closely with all the local schools to provide mental health and wellbeing support to all young people.

The charity, based at The Forest School in Comptons Lane, also runs a weekend mountain biking club and weekend bushcraft sessions.

A team of youngsters took on a 100-mile challenge for Horsham charity 4TheYouth SUS-211205-111845001