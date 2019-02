Part of the A24 was closed for more than an hour last night (February 17) after two cars crash near Horsham.

Police said a VW Golf and a Kia travelling northbound collided on the dual carriageway close to the Hop Oast roundabout.

Officers were forced to close the road at about 5.15pm whilst emergence services attended the collision.

Police said a passenger in one of the vehicles was injured and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The road was reponed just before 6.35pm.