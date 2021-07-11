UEFA Euro 2020: I'm swept up in the hopes and pride of our nation

Gina Stainer, editor of the County Times

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a more casual supporter, it's hard not to get swept up in the atmosphere of hope and pride in our team.

This morning my daughter's football team wore England shirts for their Sunday practice, and many people passing through the playing field stopped to voice their delight at seeing the girls playing, and to share their plans for watching tonight's match.

It'll be a great night for the pubs and sports clubs screening the game, but many of us will be watching from our sofas, surrounded by our families, phones in hand to share our thoughts with friends as the match unfolds.

Even those absolutely adamant that they won't be tuning in are conceding that they can't escape being part of the experience - the nail-biting semi-final proved that the sound of heart-felt cheers will travel through all but the best-insulated walls and windows.

And it's an experience that my family will be embracing, with drinks and snacks all prepped ready for 8pm when it all begins.

Amid such challenging times, it feels great to have a focus for optimism and enthusiasm.

It's going to be a great night, and I wouldn't miss it for the world.