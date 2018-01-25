On Your Marks: The challenge is set, Run Gatwick Half Marathon here I come!

At the beginning of this column I set myself a target of running a half marathon in six months.

I started in September so I should have been targeting a March Half Marathon.

I know my limits and ability and March I think will have proven to be too soon so I aiming for May, which will be eight months since I set myself this challenge.

And I am going to attempt the British Airways Run Gatwick Half Marathon on Sunday May 13 - giving me just over 15 weeks to get myself completely ready.

The inaugural race, comprising of the International Half Marathon, 5k, Corporate 5k and Family Run takes you through park, town and beautiful West Sussex and Surrey countryside around Gatwick Airport.

It claims on the website: “We promise you something very special that you won’t have experienced before” - and it certainly will be for me!

The start and finish of all races will also be at Southgate Park, and a total of 7,500 places are available across the various races.

When I ran the Tilgate parkrun last week I heard at least three people talking about the race and how they have entered so I imagine it will be very popular.

Run Gatwick is brought to you by the award-winning team behind the Intersport Run Reigate Half Marathon, 10k and Canon Kids Race which has been held annually since 2014.

In 2017 they were the gold winners of the ‘Best UK Half Marathon’ at the National Running Awards.

The 2018 British Airways Run Gatwick takes place on Sunday May 13. Early bird entries are now open, costing £32 for the International Half Marathon and £22 for the 5K. Entry for the Family Run costs £12 for children aged 4-15 years, and £1 for accompanying adults.

The entry fee includes:

- A high quality medal

- A 2018 collectable technical T-shirt

- Chip timing

- Bag storage

- Water stations (at regular 3 mile intervals)

- Pre-race warm-up

- Pacing team (covering: sub 1:30 / sub 1:40 / sub 1:50 / sub 2:00 / sub 2:10 and sub 2:20 finish times)

- First aid stations in the event village and throughout the race

- Post-race refreshments

- Live music and stage entertainment

- Fantastic scenery and a memorable experience

There will also be an exciting Event Village which will provide a place for runners to sample sports nutrition, liaise with the organisers and meet the event’s charity partners to find out more about their vital work in the local community.

You can like the Facebook page www.facebook.com/rungatwick and follow @rungatwick #rungatwick on Twitter for all the latest news.

So enter now!