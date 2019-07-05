Broadbridge Heath bypass works a ‘chromium plated cock-up’

Further to Chris Elphicks’ letter Broadbridge Heath Roads (County Times 27/6) this is a subject which is not going to conveniently fade away for our council.

I have seen a few glaring mistakes in my time but never such a chromium plated cock-up as turning a village bypass into a quiet cul de sac to make a quiet road for the creations of property developers, without providing a single extra doctor or dentist or anywhere near sufficient parking even when the slightly enlarged Piries becomes available again.

Just another sign of how little regard Horsham Council has for its people.

Another is the high grass on the silly little roundabout now busy with people fighting their way to the A281 Guildford road - a rather important link - it is dangerously difficult to see cars approaching from the right.

It is NOT too late for someone to act like a responsible adult, admit to a disastrous mistake and reinstate the Broadbridge Heath BYPASS.

Andrew Lawson

Lambs Farm Road, Horsham