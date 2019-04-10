Olympic gold medallist partners with Pulborough firm for new health initiative

A Pulborough firm has elected Olympic gold medallist Sally Gunnell OBE as a brand ambassador.

Customers of SJA Health Insurance Independent Advisors can benefit from the initiative ‘Sally’s top tips’ as part of the partnership with the Olympian who is probably most well-known for her success in the 400m hurdles at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

Delivered by exclusive monthly emails, the tips also offer the opportunity to be entered into a prize draw to win a personal training session with Sally herself.

Andrew Leach, managing director of SJA said: “We are thrilled to be working with Sally Gunnell OBE and the team enjoyed meeting her.

“We’ve worked with Sally and her family to deliver the most suitable health insurance tailored to their requirements. We are pleased to be able to offer these exciting opportunities to our customers thanks to working with Sally.”

Sally is the only British female to hold the Olympic, Commonwealth, European and World Championships concurrently, SJA believes she is an inspirational figure to many.

As part of the agreement SJA has become Sally’s broker. She said: “The team at SJA are fantastic and went above and beyond to provide the best plan for me. I am looking forward to delivering training sessions to their clients and learning what their fitness goals are and how I can inspire and motivate them.”

SJA is a health insurance brokerage who specialise in insurance for small and large companies and personal clients.