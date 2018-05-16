No trains between Chichester and Havant

No trains are currently running between Chichester and Havant as engineers repair a damaged rail line at Bosham.

According to Southern rail replacement buses are being organised, while tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach 700 services between Littlehampton and Portsmouth, as well as South West Trains between Havant and Southhampton.

Network Rail tweeted: “We are about to close the line between Chichester and Havant for an hour, while we repair this damaged conductor rail joint at Bosham. With 750volts running through it, we have to take action now. Many apologies to those people caught up in the disruption.”

Are you caught up in delays? Email the newsdesk.