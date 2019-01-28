Nine people rescued from lifts in Horsham town centre

Nine people were trapped for hours as lifts broke down across the town centre this weekend.

Firefighters rescued five people the Forum after a lift broke down at the Blackhorse Way car park on Saturday (January 26).

Four people were freed from the lift

A further four people were trapped for nearly three hours after another lift broke down at Swan Walk car park later that afternoon.

Firefighters called to four people stuck in Horsham town centre lift

The fire service said two fire engines were initially called to the Forum just after 2pm.

When crews arrived they found five people stuck in the lift. Firefighters were able to isolate the power to the lift before freeing the trapped people at about 3.15pm.

Firefighters in Medwin Way, Horsham.

The incident is not the first at the Form with the lifts at the car park plagued with problems over the past few years.

Half-an-hour later crews were called again to a lift shut-in in Medwin Way.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and the fire service said when they arrived they found four people trapped in a lift at Swan Walk car park, close to the Boots store.

The power was isolated again and, with help from a lift engineer, the people were freed at about 6.20pm.

Horsham District Council, which runs the car parks, has been approached for comment.