‘Much to celebrate’ as Farlington girls receive GSCE results

Girls at Farlington school have celebrated another set of impressive GCSE results.

Nearly 60 per cent of youngsters passed with A or A*s while almost 65 per cent have left with grades between 9 and 7.

Youngsters celebrate their GCSE results

Ms Louise Higson, Farlington School’s Headmistress, said: “Congratulations to the Year 11 girls at Farlington on their excellent GCSE examination results.  With 58 per cent A/A*s and 63 per cent of 9 to 7 grades, there is much to celebrate.

“We are delighted with their performance; these brilliant results are no less than the girls deserve and are a reflection of their hard work and desire to succeed.

“My appreciation and thanks go to all their teachers; their passion and commitment are key in providing the excellent teaching and support which enables the girls to achieve outstanding results across a broad range of subjects.”

It was another successful year for girls at Farlington

Farlington GCSE results

Another successful year for GCSE students at Farlington

Farlington girls celebrate GCSE results

