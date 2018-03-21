MP visits brewery following award nomination

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert visited the Greyhound Brewery in West Chiltington last month (2 February) to congratulate them on being shortlisted for a Sussex Food & Drink Award.

The MP met the owners, Nick and Sarah Allen, who have have turned their hobby into a successful small business.

They welcomed Nick to ‘The Watershed’, the former Southern Water workshops which they have adapted to become their home and brewery.

The Allens are both artists who developed a passion for brewing beer just a few years ago, beginning with a home brew kit but soon expanding to a full micro-brewery.

The brewery is named after a car they once owned, an AC Greyhound, which they sold to make way for the expanding kit they required to make the beer.

They produce a variety of ales and bitters sold across Sussex and Hampshire, and recently took over Ballards Brewery based in Nyewood.Greyhound Brewery were grand finalists in this year’s Sussex Food & Drink Awards in the category of ‘Sussex Newcomer of the Year’.

The awards took place last month at the Amex Stadium.

Nick Herbert said: “It was such a pleasure to meet Nick, Sarah and their brewery team.

“I was very interested to hear their story about how they turned their hobby into an expanding business.

“It was a great achievement to be shortlisted for the Sussex Food & Drink Awards, and congratulations to all involved with Greyhound.”