More than £60,000 raised as cream tea campaign ends

Horsham-based charity Action Medical Research is delighted to announce that its 2018 cream teas campaign has raised around £65,000 with donations still coming in.

Emma Morgan, Action’s head of events, said: “We are thrilled. We cannot thank everyone in Sussex enough for their kind generosity.

“Every one of our boxes sold really does make a difference.”

Action is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children.

Dr Dawn Harper is an Action ambassador.

She lent her support to this year’s campaign and is delighted with the results.

She said: “Action asked if I could helped support this year’s campaign and I jumped at the chance.

“I’m just so pleased that thousands of people across the UK got the chance to enjoy a little time out, indulge in a delicious treat and feel good knowing that their kind donations could really help save tiny lives.”

The 2018 national campaign was launched in April and gave people the opportunity to buy cream tea boxes online until June 15.

Each box contained two classic plain scones, a jar of Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream (40g), two jars of Tiptree strawberry conserve (28g), Yorkshire tea and a knife and serviette.

A small army of Action volunteers then helped pack the many thousands of boxes before they were delivered nationwide on Thursday June 28.

Emma Morgan said: “Without our wonderful volunteers, this campaign would just not work.

“We are so lucky to have so many passionate supporters who share our vision to help find future cures.

“The Action cream teas campaign is really starting to become a calendar event for people and I can’t wait for next year.”

Action has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

They fund research into premature birth, epilepsy, asthma and more.