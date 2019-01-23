Man rushed to hospital after crash near Horsham pub

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a car and a dirt bike crashed near a Horsham pub.

Police have released information today (January 23) following the collision at the junction with Worthing Road and Salisbury Road, near the Boars Head pub, on January 18.

Officers said a Silver Skoda Octavia and a blue and white Yamaha YZ400 collided at about 5.35pm with the rider of the Yamaha suffering injuries.

The 28-year-old, from Horsham, was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital with serious leg injuries, police added.