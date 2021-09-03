Major Horsham employer evacuates town centre office after diesel spill

RSA told staff not to arrive at St Mark’s Court in Chart Way today, September 3, as the office is closed.

A spokesman added: “Anyone already in the building had been asked to return home and work from there. Staff will be informed when it is safe to return.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We were notified of a diesel spill in Albion Way in Horsham by West Sussex Fire and Rescue this morning.

“An Environment Agency Officer attended to liaise with the fire service and site owners to establish any environmental impact. Currently all diesel is believed to be contained within a car park drainage system and clean up contractors have been commissioned by the site owners. We have already checked local ponds and water courses and found no impact.