Lidl submits plans for new Horsham store

International supermarket chain Lidl has submitted its plans to build a new store in Horsham.
After years of speculation the German retailer announced last month it was looking at building a new store at the former Dreams unit in Foundry Lane.
Lidl is proposing to demolish the current units on the site and create a new food store with 52 parking spaces.
It sent letters to residents asking them to give their feedback on the initial proposals - which were available to view on its website - before it submitted an application to Horsham District Council.
The application has now been submitted.