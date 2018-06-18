Lidl submits plans for new Horsham store

International supermarket chain Lidl has submitted its plans to build a new store in Horsham.

After years of speculation the German retailer announced last month it was looking at building a new store at the former Dreams unit in Foundry Lane.

The former Dreams site in Foundry Lane. Photo courtesy of Google

Lidl is proposing to demolish the current units on the site and create a new food store with 52 parking spaces.

It sent letters to residents asking them to give their feedback on the initial proposals - which were available to view on its website - before it submitted an application to Horsham District Council.

The application has now been submitted.