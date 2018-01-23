Launch of driving event for children

A groundbreaking driver training course aimed at ten to 17 year olds has announced it will launch in Horsham for the first time.

The first Young Driver event will be held this Sunday (January 28) on a large, specially designed course at the Hop Oast Park and Ride

During the lessons, dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas are used and tuition is provided by highly qualified driving instructors.

On a specially constructed road system with traffic signs, and specific areas for practising manoeuvres, youngsters are encouraged to consider responsible driving and are given time to perfect the necessary driving skills without the pressures of public roads.

A personalised ‘Drive Diary’ charts how they do.

Laura White, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “With one in five young people crashing within six months of passing their test, it is vital something is done to help our youngsters become safer drivers.

“We believe it is important to train drivers over a longer period of time and that catching youngsters when their attitudes towards driving are still developing is key to producing a safer driver.”

Driving tuition is available for disabled youngsters and Young Driver can also cater for birthday parties. Thirty or 60-minute lessons must be booked in advance. Lessons start from £34.95.

Current confirmed dates for Young Driver to run in Horsham are January 28, February 25, April 15, April 29 and May 13.

Visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010.