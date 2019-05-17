Large emergency response to industrial incident in West Sussex

A man has been taken to hospital this afternoon (Friday) after an industrial incident in Chichester.

There was a large emergency response to the incident at a building site in Portfield Way, Chichester at 11.30am this morning.

Chichester industrial incident SUS-190517-133547001

Sussex Police said a man was ‘reported to have sustained injuries while unloading a lorry’.

Providing an update, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) said a man suffered injuries to his leg.

A spokesman said: “We received reports of a man suffering from injuries to his leg. It was a result of a load falling off his lorry in the building site in Westhampnett Road near Lidl.

Air ambulance on scene at Chichester industrial incident. Photo courtesy of Stephen Lockyear SUS-190517-133057001

“One ambulance and two cars attended the scene with an air ambulance.

“The man was treated at the scene before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital by road. Crews from the air ambulance helped treat the patient en route.”

It comes two months after work began on the 23,000 square feet development in Barnfield Drive, which will replace the existing Lidl store in Portfield Way. The new store is set to open early next year. Read more here