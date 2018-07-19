Joust set to visit Arundel Castle next week

Some of the world’s finest and best-known jousters are set to compete at Arundel Castle next week.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the International Jousting and Medieval Tournament, the highest-scoring individual jousters from previous years will return to vie for the title of Champion of Champions.

There will be no team competition this year but with solo glory on the line, visitors can expect the fiercest competition to date.

Castle manager Stephen Manion said: “With only the most experienced and respected jousters in attendance, a visit to Arundel Castle’s International Jousting and Medieval Tournament: Champion of Champions Edition promises nothing less than a true clash of the titans.

“We have arranged a fantastic family day out with plenty of entertainment. As well as the jousting, there will be have-a-go archery, a storyteller and a foot tournament each day in our medieval encampment.”

The tournament takes place from Tuesday, July 24, to Sunday, July 29, a unique six-day spectacular promising more tilt-rail drama than ever before.

Each competitor has previously represented his kingdom at the castle and battled bravely under its banner.

Visitors can watch the competitors in action as they charge at each other atop specially-trained horses, clad in full plate armour and wielding lances.

The line-up features Andreas Wenzel of Germany, Andrew Deane of England, Jaroslaw Struczyński of Poland, Ivar Mauritz-Hansen of Norway, Mark Caple of England, Per Estein Prøis-Røhjell of Norway, Piotr Rydzewski of Poland and Stacy Van Dolah-Evans of England.

Per said: “I was given a local’s welcome last time, so I am eager to test my power and skill at Arundel yet again.”

The tented encampments will be open 10am to 4.30pm.Tickets start at £12 child, £25 adult and £62 family. Visit www.arundelcastle.org