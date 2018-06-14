Jim Buttress to host charity evening

A special evening with renowned horticulturist and popular broadcaster, Jim Buttress will take place next Friday (June 22).

The event, held at Loxwood Village Hall, will raise money for Perennial, the charity that helps horticulturists in times of need.

Jim Buttress’ 65-year career in horticulture includes eight gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, before becoming head judge for all the RHS flower shows.

He presented the Dig It BBC radio show for many years and was the TV judge for BBC Two’s Big Allotment Challenge.

He will entertain the audience with tales from behind the scenes of these iconic events.

The event is organised by Anita Bates, a resident of Loxwood, who is raising money by trekking the Great Wall of China this September together with her colleague Laura Garnett.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to their fundraising to help gardeners, tree surgeons, landscapers, growers and everyone working in or retired from horticulture when they fall on hard times.

As well as Jim’s talk, the evening will include an auction and raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs including a week’s holiday in Scotland, an overnight stay at the luxury Barnsley House hotel and spa in the Cotswolds and tickets for the gala evening at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show in July.

There will be a fully licenced bar serving real ale, as well as cakes and plants for sale.

The postcode for the Loxwood event is RH14 0SF.

The concert starts in the North Hall at 8pm with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 from www.perennial.org.uk/jimbuttress from 0800 093 8510 or at Loxwood Village Stores.