Jewellery stolen during Horsham burglaries

Thieves escaped with jewellery when two houses were broken into in the Horsham area last week.

Police say that in one break-in, thieves got into a house in Southwater Street, Southwater, through a window at the side of the property some time between 2pm and 4.50pm on January 16.

In another incident, thieves broke into a house in Granary Way, Horsham, last Thursday by forcing open a patio door some time between 3pm and 4.25pm.

Jewellery was stolen from both properties.

Meanwhile, in another incident, someone tried to break into a house in Canberra Place, Horsham, on Friday, but was unsuccessful.