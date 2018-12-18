Is your child’s Horsham school well rated?

A number of schools in the Horsham area are leading the way in new league tables.

The ratings have been revealed this week by the Department for Education.

Among the results are: Leechpool Primary School in Leechpool Lane, Horsham, rated ‘Well above average’ in reading and maths, and ‘average’ in writing.

Greenway Academy, Greenway, Horsham: ‘Above average’ in reading and ‘average’ in writing and maths.

Steyning CofE Primary School, Shooting Field, Steyning: ‘Above average’ in writing and ‘Average’ in reading and maths.

All Saints CofE Primary School in Tylden Way, Horsham: ‘Well above average’ in reading and ‘Average’ in writing and maths.

St Peter’s CofE Primary School in Potters Green, Horsham, ‘Well above average’ in reading, ‘Average’ in writing and ‘above average’ in maths.

North Heath Community Primary School in Erica Way, Horsham: ‘Above average’ in reading and ‘Average’ in writing and maths.

William Penn School in Brooks Green Road, Horsham: ‘Well above average’ in reading and ‘Average’ in writing and maths.

Sir Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, Lambs Farm Road, Horsham: ‘Above average’ in reading and ‘Average’ in writing and maths.

Arunside School, Blackbridge Lane, Horsham: ‘Above average’ in maths and ‘Well below average’ in writing and ‘Average’ in reading.

For the full results see:

https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/schools-by-type?step=default&table=schools®ion=938&la-name=west-sussex&geographic=la&for=primary&orderby=ks2.0.PTRWM_EXP&orderdir=asc&datatype=percent&sortpolicy=inversepolicy

Top primary schools in the Horsham area

Education bosses give top marks to Horsham schools ... but others could do better