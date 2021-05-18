Inquest opens after girl, 14, found dead in Southwater Country Park
An inquest has opened after a girl was found dead in Southwater Country Park.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:56 pm
Student Robyn Skilton was found dead in Southwater Country Park on May 7, a statement from the coroner’s office said today.
Southwater resident Robyn was 14 at the time of her death, official documents show.
A spokesman for the coroner’s office added: “Robyn Skilton was found in Southwater Country Park.
“Emergency services were called and death was confirmed by a paramedic at 12.49pm.”