Inquest opens after girl, 14, found dead in Horsham

Student Kayley Joan Taylor was found dead in Bennetts Field on June 17, a statement from the coroner’s office said today.

Horsham resident Kayley was 14 at the time of her death, official documents show.

A spokesman for the coroner’s office added: “Kayley Taylor was found in Bennetts Field, Horsham.

An air ambulance on Bennett's Field. SUS-210617-210759001