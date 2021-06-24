Inquest opens after girl, 14, found dead in Horsham
An inquest has opened after a girl was found dead in Horsham.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:15 am
Student Kayley Joan Taylor was found dead in Bennetts Field on June 17, a statement from the coroner’s office said today.
Horsham resident Kayley was 14 at the time of her death, official documents show.
A spokesman for the coroner’s office added: “Kayley Taylor was found in Bennetts Field, Horsham.
“Emergency services attended and death was confirmed by paramedics.”