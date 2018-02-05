In pictures: A magical evening at Steyning Primary

School children were left spellbound as their school was transformed in celebration of Harry Potter Night last week.

On Thursday evening, Steyning Primary School hosted the magical evening as part of a national event that honours the book with potion and wand making, broomstick training and Harry Potter themed games.

Harry Potter evening at Steyning Primary School

There was even some storytelling and a Platform 9¾ photo booth.

All those who attended were encouraged to dress up as their favourite character for the enchanting night which was organised by the school’s pupil librarians.

Library manager Leia Sands said: “The event has been a fantastic way to engage our children with reading and a love of books.

“The entire evening has been a great success and what really struck me was the joint passion the pupils and adults shared for the series of books – it’s rare you get that with a fictional novel.

“The night would not have been possible without the help of my pupil librarians, who have spent weeks planning, or the students from The Weald in Billingshurst who volunteered their time as part of their Sports Leadership Course.”

Pupils, aged six to 11, were also treated to Harry Potter inspired food and drink including jelly beans and home-made butterbeer (non-alcoholic) which was donated by Steyning Co-op.