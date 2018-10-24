Horsham town centre restaurant put on the market

A restaurant in the heart of Horsham town centre is looking for new operators after being put on the market.

The premises currently home to Chinese restaurant Tasty House, between the Forum and West Street, is set to change hands as estate agents Henry Adams seeks new mangers for the unit.

Upstairs dining area at Tasty House in Horsham

The current operators are looking to leave the site as they aim to move abroad and a new restaurateur is being sought for the site.

Andrew Algar, head of commercial property at Henry Adams Commercial in Horsham, said: “This is a well presented restaurant currently operating as a Chinese restaurant and takeaway, and the current operator is now looking to move abroad.

“We understand this location has been used as a restaurant since 2006 so this now represents an opportunity for a new restaurateur to take over the lease and the benefit of the trade fixtures, fittings and catering equipment which is all in place so a new restaurant could be ready to open relatively quickly.”

The building contains a fitted bar area, two dining areas, a fully fitted kitchen and ladies’ and gents’ toilets.

There is also seating for around 75 people spread over two floors and the restaurant is licensed to serve alcohol up to 11pm.