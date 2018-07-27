Horsham’s Cote announces re-opening date

Nearly a year after it was wrecked by a devastating blaze a popular Horsham restaurant has announced its re-opening date.

French Brasserie Cote has been shut since September last year after an early morning blaze ripped through the building.

The fire raged for more than four hours with six fire engines called to the scene.

Four people were rescued from a nearby flat and firefighters were still carrying out safety checks on the building into the evening.

The roof of the building was destroyed along with part of the first floor and the restaurant has remained closed ever since.

General Manager Pedro Martins said he was excited to welcome back guests and the chain would be re-opening on August 20.

He said: “Cote Horsham Team is excited to be coming home and looking forward to welcoming back all our guests and friends.

“We are now reinforcing our team and we have vacancies for chefs, kitchen staff and front of house team members.”

