Horsham pancake race 2019: Full winners list revealed after hotly contested racing

Crowds flocked to Horsham town centre to see the fierce competition at the annual pancake race.

Organised by Horsham Rotary Club, 22 teams took part in the popular competition.

Racing was hotly contended with teams from the County Times, Harris Lord Recruitment and First Recruitment Services performing well.

Blaise Tapp, community and commercial editor of the County Times, said: “It was a really fun way to spend a lunchtime.

“It was great to see the Carfax so busy with families.”

The highly competitive event saw Bluecoat Sports just beating Harris Lord (2017 and 2018 winners) to collect the prestigious Sainsbury’s Cup.

The team from Shelley’s Event Decoration won the Non-Stop Party Shop Best Fancy Dress Trophy while the best individual fancy dress trophy, donated by South East Hearing, went to Nikky Smith.

Newcomers, Alzheimers won the Waitrose Trophy for the best over-40s’ Team.

The Springboard Team took the Horsham Rotary Trophy for the winning charity team.

The DMH Stallard Trophy for the member of the winning team who could produce the most skilful pancake flips was won by Kieran Holmes.

The County Times were disqualified from their quarter final after judges ruled there was running.

Sainsburys supplied the essential ingredients for the races including pancakes, sugar and lemon juice.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: “The event was a great success and has once again proved to be a wonderful opening attraction to the town’s annual event calendar.”

Horsham District Council’s town centre manager, Garry Mortimer-Cook magnificently rediscovered his true vocation by energetically compering the event with musical support from DJ Andrew Lake.

Blaise added: “Hats off to Horsham Rotary Club, Horsham District Council and Garry Mortimer-Cook on the microphone.”

Six crazy mascots created mayhem led by Horsham FC’s Howie the Hornet who just failed to win the mascot race, in a photo finish with the Samaritans ‘Sam’ and Horsham District Council’s Ringo the Dragon who was declared the winner.

As well as gaining personal pride, the teams were also running for charity with the most nominated charity by the participating teams, St Catherine’s Hospice, winning at least £300.

Alzheimers won the £300 award for being the charity nominated by the winning team and the Springboard Project gained £300 for winning the charity race.

Following the team races, members of The Strawford Centre held their own private races which were well received by all participants and onlookers.

The event was sponsored by Mansell McTaggart.

Horsham Rotary have several upcoming events including the Bunny Hunt Trail over Easter and Funday Sunday on July 7. To get involved email horshamrotary@btconnect.com or call 01403 754005