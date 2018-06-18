Horsham Lidl: What is being proposed?

German supermarket chain Lidl has submitted its final plans to build a new store in Horsham.

The international retailer is proposing to create a new ‘neighbourhood foodstore’ at the former Dreams site in Foundry Lane.

After asking residents for feedback on its initial ideas the supermarket giant has now submitted an application to Horsham Distinct Council.

It says the new store will ‘provide an opportunity for the local area to benefit from its services’ and will offer ‘further improvement in the town’s retail offer’.

In the plans - available to view on the council’s planning portal - Lidl is looking to demolish the former Dreams unit and replace it with a new 1,100 square metre supermarket.

According to the proposals the shopfront will be made up of 4m glazing to provide natural light inside the store.

A 52 space car park will be created, with three spaces allocated for disabled parking, two for parent and child and two for motorbikes. There will also be cycle storage at the side of the shop.

Both current areas to access the site are to be removed with new access to be created along Foundry Lane.

A secondary access is to be made for pedestrians with new paving.

It is expected to create around 40 new jobs.

Lidl says should the application be approved the store will be constructed at the ‘earliest opportunity’.

A petition was launched by the supermarket chain to support the creation of the store in the town. So far it has received more than 1,500 signatures.

You can view the application at www.horsham.gov.uk/planning/view-and-comment-on-planning-application using reference number DC/18/1239.

First founded in Germany in 1973 Lidl has more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries across the globe.

It opened its first in the UK in 1994 and has since gone on to open many across West Sussex including in Crawley, Worthing and Shoreham.