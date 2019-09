Horsham has changed dramatically over the decades as these pictures from the 1950s beautifully demonstrate.

These images, shared with the West Sussex County Times by Barry Stephenson, show some of the towns schools, homes and landmark buildings from yesteryear. Have you got any pictures of Horsham from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s or even 00s? If so share them with us and send them to ct.news@jpimedia.co.uk.

The Causeway in the 1950s

The Churchyard in Winter in the 1950s

The Causeway in the 1950s

Old Cottages at The Causeway in the 1950s

