Horsham hospital trials new car park system

Horsham Hospital is trailing a new entrance system at its car park in Hurst Road.

The entrance and exit to the car park have been swapped today (August 23) in a bid to ‘create a more circular traffic flow’, the NHS has confirmed.

Staff have been on hand to direct visitors and new signage has been put up to explain the changes which will be in force for the next two days.

The trial is expected to end on Friday night with the car park returning to normal by Saturday morning (August 25).

A spokesman for the NHS said: “We are trialling these measures because patients and colleagues in the emergency services have asked us to address some of the problems of congestion from which the site suffers. Our hope is that by creating a more circular flow of traffic, it make matters easier for patients arriving by car, as well as in ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

“After the two-day trial, we will return all elements of the parking scheme to its current state, while we talk to patients and those who work on site about their experience of the trial, and assess its success. At that point, we will consult with site users and other stakeholders about plans for any permanent changes that might be proposed.”