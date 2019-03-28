Horsham Everyman set to open in new-look Piries Place

Excitement is growing amongst film-lovers in Horsham as an eagerly anticipated new cinema is set to open.

Everyman is set to usher in a new era at Piries Place as it looks to become the first business to open in the redeveloped square tomorrow (Friday March 29).

New Everyman cinema in Horsham's Piries Place. Pic Steve Robards SR1908294 SUS-190327-100617001

Manager Becca Drees said she was very excited to be bringing the chain to the town which will offer a ‘luxury experience’ to cinema-goers. For a look inside the cinema see our previous story: Inside Horsham Everyman

She said: “It’s a little bit of boutique cinema. We want people to feel at home and feel comfortable.”

The cinema will be the first Everyman in Sussex and will house three screens ranging with the largest hosting 98 seats and the smallest with 52.

Each theatre contains a mixture of double or single sofa-style chairs complete with cushions, small side-tables and plenty of leg room.

New Everyman cinema in Horsham's Piries Place. Pic Steve Robards SR1908301 SUS-190327-100639001

Staff will be on hand and there is also set to be a tablet service where customers can order food and drink directly from their seats which can be eaten during the film.

Becca said: “We serve food to your seats and drinks and alcohol as well. Not during the film but before the film starts.

“It’s combing a restaurant experience with cinema.”

Outside the theatres there is a bar and several dining areas.

New Everyman cinema in Horsham's Piries Place. Pic Steve Robards SR1908313 SUS-190327-100701001

A new balcony has also been created where visitors can enjoy a drink or some food whilst getting a view of the new-look Piries Place.

Becca said she was very excited to be bringing Everyman to Piries Place and hoped the cinema would help in bringing life back to the area.

She said: “We are just hoping to give people a good night or even a good day. I would say it’s a luxury experience and more of an experience than a trip to the cinema.”

The cinema will be showing everything from the latest blockbusters to independent films and big screen showings of live performances and concerts.

She said they even had films lined up to coincide with special events in Horsham with the classic version of Italian Job set to run on the weekend of Piazza Italia.

Becca added: “We want to be part of the community here. We don’t see ourselves as competing with the big boys, we see ourselves as a night out.

“It’s basically how cinema should be. What would you want if you went to the cinema?”

Ticket prices are set to range from £11.80 (adult) or £9.80 (child or concession) for morning and early afternoon showings to £14.50 (adult) or £11.80 (child) for late afternoon and evening showings.

What do you think of the new Everyman? Send your views to ct.news@jpimedia.co.uk