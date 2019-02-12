Holbrook Primary School pupils take part in RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch at care home

Eagle-eyed pupils from Horsham joined residents at a care home recently to take part in this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

With binoculars at the ready, Care UK’s Skylark House welcomed the children from Holbrook Primary School, who are regular visitors to the home in St Marks Lane, to take part in the annual wildlife survey.

Together they made birdfeeders and placed them around the garden before recording the number of birds, as well as other wildlife species, which came to try the special treats.

Devendra Lallchand, home manager at Skylark House, said: “The birdwatch is always an incredibly popular activity with residents, and we were delighted to be joined by local students who made this event even more special for everyone involved.

“Birdwatching gives older people a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors and be more active, but it’s perfect for all levels of mobility. This wonderfully inclusive hobby can also be enjoyed across the generations and I know Holbrook Primary School learned a lot from the residents. We all had a fantastic time and will continue our hobby over the coming months.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Data from over half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a snapshot of bird numbers across the UK.

To find out more about the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch please go to rspb.org.uk

Skylark House provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.

For more information call customer relations manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887 578 or email beverly.jordan@careuk.com or visit www.careuk.com/skylark-house or go to www.careuk.com/birdwatch

