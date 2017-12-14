High Sheriff of West Sussex helps launch The Mary How Heroes group

Lady Emma Barnard, High Sheriff of West Sussex, met volunteers from the Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention to celebrate the remarkable contribution they make to the charity and their local community.

More than 100 volunteers regularly give their time and commitment to the local charity. Some have been with the Trust since it was launched nearly 30 years ago with its original ‘Big Red Bus’ mobile health screening clinic.

Lady Emma, who is also president of the Mary How Trust, joined the charity’s chairman, Michael Follis, to launch ‘The Mary How Heroes’ – a new group offering the chance for volunteers from across the Trust to come together and play an active role in the Trust’s 30th Anniversary in 2018, shaping the charity for the years ahead.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering for the Mary How Trust, please contact Roanne Moore on 01798-877640 or roanne.moore@maryhowtrust.org