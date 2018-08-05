Fun day will help tackle loneliness

Loneliness is a big issue for disabled people living across West Sussex, according to the charity Independent Lives.

In a bid to bring people together, a half-term Hallowe’en Fun Day is being organised, providing social activities for disabled children and adults across the county.

Independent Lives is now crowdfunding to cover the cost of running the event and is asking businesses and people to pledge their support.

Visit West Sussex Crowd for more information.

Independent Lives is also looking for prizes for the raffle and items for the jumble sale, like children’s clothing, books and toys. These can be dropped off at Independent Lives’ office, 11 Liverpool Gardens, Worthing.

If you run children’s workshops, activities or classes and would be happy to run a taster session for free at the fun day, they would love to have you there.

The Hallowe’en Fun Day is on Wednesday, October 24, at Heene Community Centre, Heene Road, Worthing, from 1.30pm to 5pm.

